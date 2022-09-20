 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 20 September 2022

More bug fixes

Build 9554196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Found a cause of the memory leak. They should no longer appear even after extended playtime
  • Birds now spawn normally
  • Water sprinkler can now be found on the map
  • Boat can no longer be used for flying
  • Fixed sign duplication bug
  • Placeables won't start to decay when a tent/house decays near them if the placeables are also overlapping another housing area
  • Chain link fences can no longer be shot through when standing right next to them
  • Fixed spelling mistakes
  • Player can no longer switch the hiking backpack out of the gear tab if the inventory would overflow

