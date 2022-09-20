- Found a cause of the memory leak. They should no longer appear even after extended playtime
- Birds now spawn normally
- Water sprinkler can now be found on the map
- Boat can no longer be used for flying
- Fixed sign duplication bug
- Placeables won't start to decay when a tent/house decays near them if the placeables are also overlapping another housing area
- Chain link fences can no longer be shot through when standing right next to them
- Fixed spelling mistakes
- Player can no longer switch the hiking backpack out of the gear tab if the inventory would overflow
Longvinter update for 20 September 2022
More bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
