Hot Fix 1.50

Thanks for waiting on the bugs peeps. We have been working hard to find them and squash them no matter how hot they are ;) Below are the list of fixes and changes for the new build. Including getting the last achievments, the unlocks and the events being cloned!

v1.50

General changes

Changed B1 Bonger key to be a frog

Made Snapback cap to be turned backwards

Updated billboard near Silvie's Garage in Shady Speedway and Metal Madness Speedway

Setup Frank's own intro music

Setup Dealer's own intro music

Updated Shadesona skin sprites

Updated intro

Gallery

Removed duplicate images in fanart gallery

Updated fanart gallery

Fixes

Made checkpoints before and after fountain turnaround in Leisure Sleaze Apocalypse track not show Wrong Way sign

Fixed Metal Silvie's voice clips

Made graffitis and posters react correctly to light and fog

Made pause menu only appear on the player that paused the game in versus mode

Made pause menu smaller so it fits splitscreen

Made both players able to use the pause menu

Fixed countdown bug after pausing in versus mode

Fixed Hat menu in versus mode showing overflowing hats for Player 1

Tweaked checkpoint placement in Pumpkin Chaos

Fixed mission-based events having their rules applied to other events played afterwards

Fixed billboard at the end of Leisure Sleaze Apocalypse

Re-snapped corner piece in Flambeau's Mansion and Pumpkin Chaos

Re-snapped misaligned terrain in Sexy Beach Resort

Lowered Palmtree that had base showing up in Sexy Beach Resort

Fixed floating grass tufts in Bonetown

Removed extra parking floor behind up ramp at the start of parking building in Bonetown

Fixed Dealer's intro in gallery

Added button-mashing protection to dialogue end

Fixed Frank intro text

Removed Ducky's artist credits image from Slasher's panties image

Updated Dodgy Dave's unlock sprite

Fixed bug with end of demo scene trying to open after cup ending