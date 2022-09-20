Demo with 6 characters + Update v0.7.022c, tons of good stuff!

Hey everyone!

It's been a little while since our last update, but we've been working super hard on content for the full release! This brings us to the first topic in this announcement: on September 22, we will be bringing the Demo back online, and this time around with a total of 6 characters to try! The demo will be available for A LIMITED TIME ONLY, and you can check more details in the following video:

Today we have also made a huge update to the Prologue, this time around introducing some considerable systematic changes to the game to prepare it for the full version and all the content that is coming with it, as well as some improvements to the quality of life and a whole lot of balance improvements!

We expect a few of the changes in this version to be controversial at first =P, but still, overall, we expect the game experience to be smoother, the power progression to be from one side more controlled, but still very rewarding, and we expect that some under-used skills will now be able to shine through with the balance changes. Without further ado:

Patch v0.7.022c - September 20, 2022

General changes:

Added "Damage Details" page at the end of a match, so you can see more details about how skills are performing;

Added "Skill Modifiers" to the skill tooltips, so you can see all modifiers that are applied to that skill in addition to your attributes;

Multiple visual and sound effect changes across the game;

New Soundtrack for The Whispering Grove (forest map);

Added option to enable/disable tooltips during gameplay;

Visual effects for when you change weapons to improve feedback;

Added new Status Effects such as Melting, Rot, Cursed, etc, which are, for now, linked only to a few skills such as Flamethrower;

Made fix so some projectiles don't go in weird directions;

Changed how skills such as Flamethrower multicast, by adding more projectiles and increasing the rate of fire;

Made it so Minerals and Health Crystals can now take status effects;

Fixed an issue where summoned units such as the Skeletal Archers were benefited 3 times by Skill Tag upgrades;

System changes:

ALL power-up effects are now Additive, instead of Multiplicative. This change makes it so the power curve during a match is more linear, instead of exponential. Together with this change, most stats have had their names adjusted and are no longer percentages, to make the inner workings clearer;

With the change above, ALL power-ups have had their values adjusted, so the power levels should still feel similar to before;

Major refactor to Skill Tags. All skills have had their tags revisited, and many new tags were created to divide skills into different groups and to be rid of overly generic tags. The intention behind this change is to accommodate the number of skills planned for the full game, and make sure that certain tags are not overly powerful in comparison to others;

Balance changes:

Increased Blizzard damage from 400 to 625;

Reduced damage of Buckshot from 120 to 100;

Increased Chain Lightning damage from 170 to 180;

Reduced Chaos Bomb damage from 1-600 to 1-500, but considerably increased the power of the random effects;

Combustion no longer deals instant damage, but Burn damage increased from 40 to 60;

Reduced Death Claw damage from 1-1000 to 1-300, but considerably increased the power of the random effects;

Increased Double Slash bleed damage from 50 to 100;

Decreased Festering Strike damage from 150 to 30;

Decreased Festering Strike poison damage from 400 to 90;

Reduced Festering Strike cooldown from 8 to 1.6 seconds;

Increased Fire Slash burn damage from 100 to 170;

Reduced damage from Fire Wall from 450 to 400;

Considerably increased the area of Fire Wall;

Flamethrower now applies Melting instead of Burn;

Flamethrower no longer deals instant damage, but now applies Melting, dealing 75 damage up from 30 and reducing armor;

Increased Flame Wave burn damage from 300 to 400;

Increased Frost Bolt damage from 300 to 330;

Increased base damage for Frozen Warhammer from 180 to 300;

Frozen Warhammer now scales off of Slow and Paralysis;

Increased Glacier damage from 600 to 650;

Increased Ground Slam damage from 250 to 300;

Reduced Ground Slam cooldowm from 8 to 6;

Increased Ground Slam bleed damage from 300 to 500;

Reduced duration of Intimidating Shout from 12 to 6 seconds;

Lightning Bolt now fires 3 large missiles in a cone, each dealing 280 damage;

Reduced Meteor damage from 500 to 400;

Increased Mortar Shot damage from 20 to 30;

Increased Mortar Shot bleed damage from 25 to 60;

Increased Piercing Shout armor reduction from 30 to 50;

Increased Piercing Shout cooldown from 12 to 15 seconds;

Poison Bolt now fires 5 missiles in a cone, each dealing 130 poison damage;

Increased Poison Bomb poison damage from 400 to 500, and also increased tick damage considerably;

Reduced Power Blast damage from 400 to 150;

Power Blast now applies Disoriented instead of Dazed;

Shadow Bolt now fires 7 bolts in a large cone, each dealing 160 Doom damage;

Reduced Shadow Spike initial damage from 250 to 230;

Reduced Smite damage from 700 to 450;

Increased Subdue bleed based damage from 5 to 10;

Changed Stomp damage to 400;

Reduced Templars Verdict cooldown from 7 to 5 seconds;

Reduced Templars Verdict damage from 300 to 280;

Throw Axe now applies Hemorrhage instead of Bleed;

Reduced Throw Axe damage from 350 to 100;

Increased Throw Axe Hemorrhage damage from 200 to 300;

Increased Thrust bleed damage from 100 to 500;

Increased area of effect of Thunder Clap by 14%;

Increased Thunder Clap damage from 350 to 550;

Reduced Thunder Strike damage from 600 to 500;

Reduced Void damage from 480 to 240 (which was the intended damage, the tooltip was already showing the correct value);

Increased area of effect of Whirlwind by 12.5%;

Increased damage of Whirlwind from 90 to 110;

We really hope that you enjoy those changes, and we can't wait to share more details about all the future content we are working on! As mentioned in the video, we will share a roadmap of all you can expect for the full version really soon, so stay tuned, but until then, we hope you will also enjoy the Demo and the 3 returning characters!

If you have any feedback, questions or anything I can help with, please do not hesitate to leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can!

Thank you all very much for your support, for the feedback, and for being amazing =)

Best wishes,