Foretales update for 21 September 2022

v1.2.4155

Share · View all patches · Build 9554045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major:

  • Fixed Video payback issues (logo intros & cutscenes) on Windows 7 configurations.
  • Fixed a bug on Epic login session not being refreshed after expiration causing the game to fail and lock at the end of missions.

Minor:

  • Fixed a bug with the Rest interface
  • Fixed an incorrect region transition test for Strike Leader. Militia was incorrectly attacking the mine even after you had met with Lady Katell.
  • Fixed many French typos
  • Fixed a bug in the Escape where you could get multiple times the Secret Stash location
  • Fixed a bug in the Escape where you could meet several times Felindra
  • Fixed Alarm never actually having dire consequences inside the Prison in The Prisoner.
  • Fixed a bug where you could do The Prisoner after the Initiation and try to save Leo with Leo already in your team.
  • Fixed mismatch between Mercenary ally stats in text and in gameplay. He has now correctly 4 HP and 1 attack instead of 3/2.
  • Fixed inconsistencies with Assassin ally and other killing cards played on Infested encounters spawning innocent victims
  • Fixed a minor Volepain slip at the end of the first region of The Liberator announcing something that may or may not happen.

Known issues

  • Some visual glitches on some AMD Radeon graphic cards
  • Some achievements (Steam) sometimes do not trigger

