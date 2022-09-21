Major:
- Fixed Video payback issues (logo intros & cutscenes) on Windows 7 configurations.
- Fixed a bug on Epic login session not being refreshed after expiration causing the game to fail and lock at the end of missions.
Minor:
- Fixed a bug with the Rest interface
- Fixed an incorrect region transition test for Strike Leader. Militia was incorrectly attacking the mine even after you had met with Lady Katell.
- Fixed many French typos
- Fixed a bug in the Escape where you could get multiple times the Secret Stash location
- Fixed a bug in the Escape where you could meet several times Felindra
- Fixed Alarm never actually having dire consequences inside the Prison in The Prisoner.
- Fixed a bug where you could do The Prisoner after the Initiation and try to save Leo with Leo already in your team.
- Fixed mismatch between Mercenary ally stats in text and in gameplay. He has now correctly 4 HP and 1 attack instead of 3/2.
- Fixed inconsistencies with Assassin ally and other killing cards played on Infested encounters spawning innocent victims
- Fixed a minor Volepain slip at the end of the first region of The Liberator announcing something that may or may not happen.
Known issues
- Some visual glitches on some AMD Radeon graphic cards
- Some achievements (Steam) sometimes do not trigger
Changed files in this update