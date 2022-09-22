Patch notes for September 22, 2022

Introduction

Today's update further focuses on gameplay balance, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements.

A few balancing changes have been made to the Merchant's guild. These changes should help remove some of the variance, but I want to have a more in depth look at the guild in the future to make it less dependant on starting luck.

The update also adds a few more keybindings, as these have been requested frequently by Steam Deck players. Eventually, I'd like to implement proper key mapping support.

Thanks for playing and please leave a comment or join the Discord if you have any feedback!

Patch notes

General

Added the targeting priority for all towers in their tooltips

Added explicit stat percentages and damage numbers to a bonus cards and tiles

Made the fast forward toggle persistent across games

Slightly changed the wording on the Imitation bonus card to make it clear that it only works with groups of exactly 3 towers

Increased Daily Defense leaderboard size by 20 entries

Added a few more key bindings: Place tile (enter), next tile (n), start next wave (v). These were requested for remapping by Steam Deck users and will be replaced with proper key mapping support in the future.



Towers now always show their targeting priority

Balance

Merchants start each game with a bag of coins already on the isle, maximum number of bags allowed on the isle raised to 10 (was 6)

Merchants starting coins increased by 1

Slightly tweaked the Merchants starting isle to avoid unfair and frustrating setups

Slightly adjusted the number of enemies spawning in the Arboretum and Burning Embers campaigns

Removed the treasure chest from the Cannoneers' random events to avoid nearly unreachable treasures outside the isle

Legacy tower attack cooldown reduced from 1 second to 0.75 seconds

Ice trap slow debuff duration increased from 1.2 seconds to 1.4 seconds

Lowered inferno stone damage buff from 0.3 to 0.25

Moat tower now targets the enemy with the most health

Bug Fixes