Patch notes for September 22, 2022

Introduction
Today's update further focuses on gameplay balance, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements.
A few balancing changes have been made to the Merchant's guild. These changes should help remove some of the variance, but I want to have a more in depth look at the guild in the future to make it less dependant on starting luck.
The update also adds a few more keybindings, as these have been requested frequently by Steam Deck players. Eventually, I'd like to implement proper key mapping support.
Thanks for playing and please leave a comment or join the Discord if you have any feedback!
Patch notes
General
- Added the targeting priority for all towers in their tooltips
- Added explicit stat percentages and damage numbers to a bonus cards and tiles
- Made the fast forward toggle persistent across games
- Slightly changed the wording on the Imitation bonus card to make it clear that it only works with groups of exactly 3 towers
- Increased Daily Defense leaderboard size by 20 entries
- Added a few more key bindings: Place tile (enter), next tile (n), start next wave (v). These were requested for remapping by Steam Deck users and will be replaced with proper key mapping support in the future.
Towers now always show their targeting priority
Balance
- Merchants start each game with a bag of coins already on the isle, maximum number of bags allowed on the isle raised to 10 (was 6)
- Merchants starting coins increased by 1
- Slightly tweaked the Merchants starting isle to avoid unfair and frustrating setups
- Slightly adjusted the number of enemies spawning in the Arboretum and Burning Embers campaigns
- Removed the treasure chest from the Cannoneers' random events to avoid nearly unreachable treasures outside the isle
- Legacy tower attack cooldown reduced from 1 second to 0.75 seconds
- Ice trap slow debuff duration increased from 1.2 seconds to 1.4 seconds
- Lowered inferno stone damage buff from 0.3 to 0.25
- Moat tower now targets the enemy with the most health
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that would prevent the Toxic Leaf bonus card from working as intended
- Fixed a bug with the Ignition bonus card that prevented fire traps from activating immediately
- Fixed a mistake with the French localization of the Overflow bonus card
Changed files in this update