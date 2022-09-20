Version 0.1.2265: Wave 3, Updates, and Improvements

Aloha Thrivers!

We have huge news: We have sent out Keys to Wave 3 of our Kickstarter Backers! This is the biggest wave yet, and we can't wait to show Lahaina's freshest faces everything we've added to the game!

We'll host some "Welcome To Maui" and other special sessions to go over the basics and answer any questions new players might have. Waves 1 and 2 were a huge help with finding bugs and improving the game. With the help of this next wave, we plan on having the servers ready for even more players to explore and survive in our version of Maui.

Here's everything we've improved.

Quest Improvements

We've fixed a bunch of bugs keeping players from finishing or turning in quests, improved the UI, and made the text descriptions of each quest easier to read and understand.

We updated how Veil Travel Works, making it smoother and fixed a nasty bug that could make the travel button get stuck in a disabled state, leaving you stranded in an alternate world.

Siege Improvements

We fixed some totem bugs related to sieges, improved how mutant ranged attacks work, and resolved bugs that would cause mutants to get stuck or spawn on top of players. We improved some siege mechanics and vastly improved AI pathing around bases under siege.

Misc Fixes and Improvements

Performance and lighting improvements inside the Thorcon.

Improve sewer dungeon lighting.

Adjusted the minimum fall height required to damage players.

Fixed crash when a player finishes a craft with an item that was moved or no longer exists.

Increased stamina regeneration while proning or crouching.

Fixed issues with various actions while sprinting.

Fixed dungeon container spawning/population issues.

Fixed a bug where players would fail to interact with ladders.

Various Thorcon performance improvements.

Fixed Totem permissions bug

Player Fixes

As usual, our testers and Kickstarter backers have been invaluable for helping us find bugs and fix them as quickly as possible. We couldn't be more thankful for their support! Here's what we fixed based on their feedback:

blazemonger - New layout for the tutorial seems to not show correct on 3440x1440 and numerous bugs trying to complete quests

Logoes - Bug placing stairs on base, ⅓ wall issues, and construction demo bugs

MJMPlays/Bleepingelf - Starting quest bugs

Nicholi - Trophy collectors seem to throw the projectile but the gas is at their feet

Logoes - Land from the minimap and prior versions is just gone now.

MJMPlays - Trying to access the campfire after placing down and it doesn't let me access it to put wood to start the fire

Logoes - Hitting esc usually got you out of the map, but it does not anymore

blazemonger - Dropped my ukapoon by accident .. can't pick it back up at the repair bench

ClockBlockerX - Purchased Crafting Bench and did not receive it even though I received quest credit for doing so.

Kitski - Recycling bug

Logoes - You fall through the rope bridge high in Thorcon

blazemonger - Area causes UE to crash and you are not able to log back in

KerryAnneKay - I've lost the ability to remove any of the foundation stairs

Ferdinandus - When you run forward at night, the street lamp posts light flashes instead of being still

Logoes - If your body is in a big pile there is no way to loot it.

KerryAnneKay - Sleeping drains health and hydration

CoyoteLoven/blazemonger - Items appearing and disappearing in inventory

﻿Kitski - Swapping graphics settings while in the Sewers seems to cause lasting decay to frame rate

Logoes - Construction bugs

Baigs - Quest completion bug

CoyoteLoven - Immortal deer in starting area

CrimsonCrusher3 - When upgrading stairs from wood to stone they no longer line up properly with the floor tile

Cywraith/ClockBlockerX - foundation and floor pieces rotate direction of boards when upgraded from thatch to wood.

Bain - When jumping inside a building you can see through the ceiling at the right angle.

More About Fractured Veil