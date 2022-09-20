 Skip to content

Smutty Scrolls update for 20 September 2022

Hot & Quick Fixes!

Build 9553973

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heyho, you funky sexy bug hunters!
Thank you to everybody who reported bugs - very appreciated!
Keep 'em coming!

Fixed:

  • Global fullscreen toggle should work in all scenes now
  • Heart bug in level select should be fixed (you will probably need a new save state for this to work... I'm very sorry)
  • The frog in Millow's Scroll should now be always visible
  • The harpbow in Xelda's Scroll should now work as intended
  • Lim-Lim should work again on the border of Gimotika's Scroll
  • Vendita's Scroll should now display the right items in the first chapter (Shield and Rod). Goodbye, bucket!

Let me know if you find more bugs and stay funky,
Dez

