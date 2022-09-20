Hot & Quick Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 9553973 · Last edited 20 September 2022 – 15:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Heyho, you funky sexy bug hunters!

Thank you to everybody who reported bugs - very appreciated!

Keep 'em coming!

Fixed:

Global fullscreen toggle should work in all scenes now

Heart bug in level select should be fixed (you will probably need a new save state for this to work... I'm very sorry)

The frog in Millow's Scroll should now be always visible

The harpbow in Xelda's Scroll should now work as intended

Lim-Lim should work again on the border of Gimotika's Scroll

Vendita's Scroll should now display the right items in the first chapter (Shield and Rod). Goodbye, bucket!

Let me know if you find more bugs and stay funky,

Dez