Paradox of Hope update for 20 September 2022

0.4.3.1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9553872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed bug with black screen in Story Mode
  • Fixed an issue with the ability to resell items already sold
  • Fixed an issue with a teapot appearing in the stash
  • Fixed an issue with the pistol flashlight not dealing damage to spiders
  • Fixed a visual bug where after the death of a spider two bodies appeared instead of one
  • Fixed a bug with inability to extract some rare loot out of a raid
  • Fixed a bug with the white wall at one of the exits
  • Fixed the bug with ventilation shafts appearing where they shouldn't be
  • Fixed an issue with distorted shot sounds in Story Mode
  • Improved game stability while loading and tried to fix crashes in Raids Mode after level 3 reputation. If the problem remains, please let me know

Changes:

  • If loading into the Raid lasts longer than a minute, the player is now sent back to Hideout
  • The filter on the gas mask and the magazine inserted into the pistol are no longer taken away after death
  • Corrected the instructions to change the bindings on the Valve Index
  • Added additional light source near the generator room in Story Mode to draw attention to it
  • Smoke from AK shots in Story Mode was removed for better visibility

