0.4.3.1 Hotfix

Bug fixes:
- Fixed bug with black screen in Story Mode
- Fixed an issue with the ability to resell items already sold
- Fixed an issue with a teapot appearing in the stash
- Fixed an issue with the pistol flashlight not dealing damage to spiders
- Fixed a visual bug where after the death of a spider two bodies appeared instead of one
- Fixed a bug with inability to extract some rare loot out of a raid
- Fixed a bug with the white wall at one of the exits
- Fixed the bug with ventilation shafts appearing where they shouldn't be
- Fixed an issue with distorted shot sounds in Story Mode
- Improved game stability while loading and tried to fix crashes in Raids Mode after level 3 reputation. If the problem remains, please let me know
Changes:
- If loading into the Raid lasts longer than a minute, the player is now sent back to Hideout
- The filter on the gas mask and the magazine inserted into the pistol are no longer taken away after death
- Corrected the instructions to change the bindings on the Valve Index
- Added additional light source near the generator room in Story Mode to draw attention to it
- Smoke from AK shots in Story Mode was removed for better visibility
Changed files in this update