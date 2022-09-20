IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.6]

Added : Area Mission Milestone #450

Added : Epic Store Item [Easy Access [Quest]]

Added : New toggle [Hide completed challenges] in challenge (When it has any rewards that you haven't received, it still shows.)

Added : When you use Enchant Scrolls, the enchant select window now shows the enchant effect value

Fixed : Summoned pets are now affected by field debuffs

Fixed : Resource/Materials/Equipment now drops during Background Mode

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos