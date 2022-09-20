 Skip to content

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 20 September 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.6]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : Area Mission Milestone #450
Added : Epic Store Item [Easy Access [Quest]]
Added : New toggle [Hide completed challenges] in challenge (When it has any rewards that you haven't received, it still shows.)
Added : When you use Enchant Scrolls, the enchant select window now shows the enchant effect value
Fixed : Summoned pets are now affected by field debuffs
Fixed : Resource/Materials/Equipment now drops during Background Mode
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

