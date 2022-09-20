Mise à jour #2

We have heard your feedback and we are bringing you this update which contains many quality of life improvements.
We have also added cards and mods that you can obtain randomly during your exploration to vary your game strategies. Finally, always with the aim of highlighting card mechanics, you can exclude cards from your deck when selecting a story.
New features:
- You can now exclude cards on the story selection screen to help you build your deck
- Six new playing cards: Replacement, Souls of a Sacrificed Hunter, Gargoyle, Banner of Shadows, Jester, Fire
- Two new modifiers: Aura, Burden Earth
- Chests are now available when exploring. These chests will randomly drop a card or modifier.
Improvements:
- Choosing between mouse and keyboard control is now mandatory
- You can now leave a game on the story selection screen
- During exploration, possible movements are highlighted with feedback with mouse control
- Additional feedbacks are present during fights with mouse control
- Cards already visited are no longer animated even if the texts have been updated
Problems fixed:
- Some sentences in French have been correctly translated into English
- Some translations were not available and have been added
- Sometimes the discard selection indicator was not displayed even though it was selectable
- Each time the collection was displayed the cards were multiplied
- Changed stats when viewing card information could has negative values
- Improved click areas on end of story buttons
Changed files in this update