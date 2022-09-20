Mise à jour #2

We have heard your feedback and we are bringing you this update which contains many quality of life improvements.

We have also added cards and mods that you can obtain randomly during your exploration to vary your game strategies. Finally, always with the aim of highlighting card mechanics, you can exclude cards from your deck when selecting a story.

New features:

You can now exclude cards on the story selection screen to help you build your deck

Six new playing cards: Replacement, Souls of a Sacrificed Hunter, Gargoyle, Banner of Shadows, Jester, Fire

Two new modifiers: Aura, Burden Earth

Chests are now available when exploring. These chests will randomly drop a card or modifier.

Improvements:

Choosing between mouse and keyboard control is now mandatory

You can now leave a game on the story selection screen

During exploration, possible movements are highlighted with feedback with mouse control

Additional feedbacks are present during fights with mouse control

Cards already visited are no longer animated even if the texts have been updated

Problems fixed: