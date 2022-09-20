 Skip to content

Reticent Retribution update for 20 September 2022

NEW BUILD UP

Build 9553686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just checked the Windows 10 build and it was bad. Missing dll files, sorry about that.

Uploaded a new working build for Windows 10 64bit and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS 64bit.

