Update, Version 20220919

English

##########Content############

[Abandoned Mine] "Mr. Evans" now looks a bit different from generic shade-infected characters.

[Abandoned Mine] Added "Traffic Sign: Stop" to Pukwuwablin's item drop list.

[Pet Management]You can now directly teleport your pet to storage at a small cost of money. This option only appears if you have enough money and still have space in the pet store. It cannot be used during either of the two prologues.

[Pet Management]Added sound effect when successfully storing/withdrawing pets from caretaker services.

[Pet Management]Added 4 more free pet storage slots.

##########System#############

Added a constant manager.

简体中文

##########Content############

【废弃矿洞】改变了【埃文斯先生】的外观，现在他和普通的被暗影感染的人员略有不同。

【废弃矿洞】在普库瓦哥布林的物品掉落列表中加入了【交通牌：停止】

【宠物管理】你现在可以直接将队伍中的队伍传送到宠物仓库进行保存，只需要花费一笔较小的费用。该选项只会在你持有足够的金钱并且宠物储存空间未满时出现。并且在任何两个序章的过程中无法使用。

【宠物管理】当成功使用看护者服务存放或提取宠物时，现在会播放一个音效。

【宠物管理】增加了4个免费的宠物储存栏位。

##########System#############

加入了一个常量管理模块。