Behind the Music – Mini Documentary

Hello Hellsingers,

Now that you’re all headbanging through the Hells, we’d like to show you a peek behind the scenes leading up to launch. Learn about the origins of Metal: Hellsinger in these exclusive interviews with the game’s creators, music composers, and vocal talent!

Meet the makers of Metal: Hellsinger’s soundtrack, Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg of Two Feathers, as they give insight into what it was like for them to work on the game and perform at the Gamescom live concert.

The Outsiders Creative Director David Goldfarb and Executive Producer Shila Vikström also sit down to share how the idea for Metal: Hellsinger came about, and what their experience leading up to launch was like.

We hope you enjoyed this peek into the process. Thank you all for playing Metal: Hellsinger! Keep an eye out for more news, as cool things are coming...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1061910/Metal_Hellsinger/