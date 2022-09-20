 Skip to content

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 20 September 2022

Update 0.17.4

20 September 2022

Update 0.17.4

  • Crossed seeds now transfer their THC levels when crossed with the same variety.
  • Some of the scripts have been revised to signal errors that have occurred.
  • An extended display for devices has been added to make it clearer what they are doing.
  • Added a random for the start of the sound to avoid overlapping.
  • The display and saving of the volume of the CO2 bottle has been revised.
  • Fixed minor bugs

