- Crossed seeds now transfer their THC levels when crossed with the same variety.
- Some of the scripts have been revised to signal errors that have occurred.
- An extended display for devices has been added to make it clearer what they are doing.
- Added a random for the start of the sound to avoid overlapping.
- The display and saving of the volume of the CO2 bottle has been revised.
- Fixed minor bugs
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 20 September 2022
Update 0.17.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator Depot 1056231
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update