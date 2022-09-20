 Skip to content

西部幻想 West Fantasy Playtest update for 20 September 2022

2022/09/20 updatelog

Build 9553457

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the bug in the main task [Save Caddy]. If the rescue is not successful, you can leave Crescent City in advance.

  2. With the integration of steam achievement system, the number of achievements will increase gradually.

