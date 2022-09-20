Season 2 content out now! - Update 0.6.0 Patch Notes

Surprise!

Our Season 2 content update launched a bit earlier than expected and introduces 10 new levels, entirely new space ships with their own unique customization options, a new online ghost system and a ton of quality of life improvements!

Vacuum Pilot also goes Free to Play on September 23rd at 10am pacific!

Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!

Thanks for playing!

Season 2 highlights

New Levels

Season 2 introduces 10 new cave and jungle themed levels, with more levels coming in future updates.









New Ships

Entirely new ships with their own unique customization options are now available for purchase!



Users that have bought Vacuum Pilot before September 23rd will be able to use the new ships with no additional costs! Free to play users will be able to purchase each ship for $1.99.

New Ghost and Replay System

We have rebuilt the ghost system from the ground up. It's now possible to download and compete against specific ghosts, and additionally you can also watch downloaded ghosts as a replay.

The eye icon indicates if a ghost is downloaded and displayed. Click it to toggle the visibility of the corresponding ghost. The "Replay" symbol can be used to watch that individual replay.







Leaderboard reset

Due to changes to the ghost system, all local records and ghosts were deleted and all leaderboard entries were removed. Your XP and Player Level are NOT affected!

Ship customization reset

Due to changes to the ship customization system, your space ship customization has been reset to the default.

Your unlocked ship parts are NOT affected and can be used immediately!

Full Patch Notes

New content and features

10 new levels have been added

new levels have been added Two new space ships are now available for purchase (Free for users that have bought the game before September 23rd 2022 )

) Specific ghosts can now be downloaded and displayed

can now be downloaded and displayed It's now possible to watch replays of other users after downloading their ghost

UI and resolution

The in-game UI now displays all medal times of the current level

of the current level Your current steam avatar is now shown in the XP card

is now shown in the XP card Support for more aspect ratios and resolutions

Level changes

Season 1 - Labrynth : Removed the start area checkpoints to improve level flow

: Removed the start area checkpoints to improve level flow Improved the look of Tutorial - Basic Movement and Tutorial - Advanced Movement

New settings

The in-game text chat can now be disabled in the game settings

Added a customizable keybinding to activate the mouse cursor in-game to interact with the leaderboards. (Standard key: Alt)

Added a customizable keybinding to show/hide other players (Standard key: G)

Added a customizable keybinding to show/hide your current speed (Standard key: S)

Bug fixes

Arcade Mode: Fixed a bug where your score was not uploaded after reaching level 10

Fixed a bug that caused the personal best ghost to not load properly

Fixed several UI related crashes

Level Editor changes

New cave and jungle themed objects are now available

Improved the overall stability and user experience

Objects can now be moved to the front or background by using the page up / page down keys

/ keys Objects can now be rotated more precisely by using the Q and E keys

and keys Selected objects now display their current rotation while in precision mode

Resets