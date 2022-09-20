 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Freedom Planet 2 update for 20 September 2022

Version 1.0.6r is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9553396 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good morning! This is a small patch that addresses some oversights with the new input system. Thank you for your reports!

Input:

  • The cutscene pause menu is no longer hardcoded to the old input system, so it should now work with the new input system as well.
  • Fixed an issue where choosing to skip a cutscene would sometimes not automatically unpause the game.
  • Fixed controllers mapping Pause to the "Select" button by default, it should now default to "Start" with "Select" as a secondary button.
  • Removed empty placeholder slots in the default settings for unknown controllers that may have been preventing them from being able to rebind.

Changed files in this update

Freedom Planet 2 Windows Depot 595501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link