Version 1.0.6r is Live!

Good morning! This is a small patch that addresses some oversights with the new input system. Thank you for your reports!
Input:
- The cutscene pause menu is no longer hardcoded to the old input system, so it should now work with the new input system as well.
- Fixed an issue where choosing to skip a cutscene would sometimes not automatically unpause the game.
- Fixed controllers mapping Pause to the "Select" button by default, it should now default to "Start" with "Select" as a secondary button.
- Removed empty placeholder slots in the default settings for unknown controllers that may have been preventing them from being able to rebind.
Changed files in this update