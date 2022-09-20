Patch 7.2 Notes

Hello peeps,

Quick little hotfix to rebalance healing cards as well as adding in a new card : The Lone Wizard. This unique card increases chance to heal by 15%. Additionally I fixed a bug where unique item icons were not being saved between crawls and became a white square.

Although any unique item you find from now on will be alright, old uniques will still have a white icon. If this bothers you please join our Discord and I will fix your save file for you!

Thank you so much!