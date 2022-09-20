 Skip to content

Knight Crawlers Playtest update for 20 September 2022

Patch 7.2 Notes

Patch 7.2 Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello peeps,

Quick little hotfix to rebalance healing cards as well as adding in a new card : The Lone Wizard. This unique card increases chance to heal by 15%. Additionally I fixed a bug where unique item icons were not being saved between crawls and became a white square.

Although any unique item you find from now on will be alright, old uniques will still have a white icon. If this bothers you please join our Discord and I will fix your save file for you!

Thank you so much!

