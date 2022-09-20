Wigmund - Patch 1.1.2

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:
- Fixed quest tracking with the 'Lock Minimap' options
- Possibility to delete in-game save/load items
- Various minor fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update