Wigmund update for 20 September 2022

Wigmund - Patch 1.1.2

Build 9553242 · Last edited by Wendy

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:

  • Fixed quest tracking with the 'Lock Minimap' options
  • Possibility to delete in-game save/load items
  • Various minor fixes

