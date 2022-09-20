The Hidden Room 2.0 now available

Hey there everyone!

The Hidden Room 2.0 is now available! This will be the last content update for the game, which means that new content and features won't be added in the future.

Below you can also find what's next and our next plans for future projects

The Hidden Room 2.0 Changelog

**

New Content & Features

**

Added new gamemode: "Speedrun". You can submit your time and a clip of your speedrun in our Discord Server !

! Added Steam Remote Play Together. More info: https://store.steampowered.com/remoteplay

Added new achievements! (unlockable in the new Speedrun mode)

**

Changes & Bug Fixes

**

Improved interactions with items

Performance improvements

Fixed various small issues

UI Improvements

Fixed some issue with lighting in the basement

English translation completely rewritten

Language Selector reworked

Textboxes will automatically focus instead of clicking on them every time

Removed French language

What's next?

We will continue development for our DLC, and we will release it soon. We are also in the early development for a new game. More info on that later this year.

Thanks for your support and see you soon,

Mario and Emanuele