Patch 1.2: Diseases

As multiplayer still remains untested, it won't hit the live game for a while longer. But in the meantime, patch 1.2 should spice up the game a lot and increase the difficulty to another whole level.
- Settlers can get diseased, and cured for moderate amount of resources
- Sometimes within the settlement and sometimes a settler returning from an expedition can get one of the 4 fatal diseases: wither, dust poisoning, common cold and clay skin.
- Diseased units will have their benefits reduced as well as movement and combat finesse.
- Unit portraits are now displayed on detail panels.
- New settlement outskirts improvements
- New tower improvements
- Equipped items can now be removed through the population panel.
- Mare Anomalies are added to mystical invaders.
Changed files in this update