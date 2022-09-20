Patch 1.2: Diseases

As multiplayer still remains untested, it won't hit the live game for a while longer. But in the meantime, patch 1.2 should spice up the game a lot and increase the difficulty to another whole level.

Settlers can get diseased, and cured for moderate amount of resources

Sometimes within the settlement and sometimes a settler returning from an expedition can get one of the 4 fatal diseases: wither, dust poisoning, common cold and clay skin.

Diseased units will have their benefits reduced as well as movement and combat finesse.

Unit portraits are now displayed on detail panels.

New settlement outskirts improvements

New tower improvements

Equipped items can now be removed through the population panel.

Mare Anomalies are added to mystical invaders.