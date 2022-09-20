 Skip to content

CBS: Desolation update for 20 September 2022

Patch 1.2: Diseases

Patch 1.2: Diseases

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As multiplayer still remains untested, it won't hit the live game for a while longer. But in the meantime, patch 1.2 should spice up the game a lot and increase the difficulty to another whole level.

  • Settlers can get diseased, and cured for moderate amount of resources
  • Sometimes within the settlement and sometimes a settler returning from an expedition can get one of the 4 fatal diseases: wither, dust poisoning, common cold and clay skin.
  • Diseased units will have their benefits reduced as well as movement and combat finesse.
  • Unit portraits are now displayed on detail panels.
  • New settlement outskirts improvements
  • New tower improvements
  • Equipped items can now be removed through the population panel.
  • Mare Anomalies are added to mystical invaders.

