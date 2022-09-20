Post-Launch Patch #1

-
Fixed a rare issue after Mission 8 where the button to land the saucer would not work for some players
Fixed a rare issue that could block progress with on-screen HUD ‘NaviCom’ (shortcut from saucer) to display / disable correctly
Fixed a rare issue preventing the player from landing the saucer during Mission 16
Fixed an issue related to Crypto dying and respawning several times that would cause enemy pop-up turrets to not activate
Fixed an issue with enemy turrets in Mission 15 not correctly respawning if destroyed in ‘open world’ play
Fixed an issue that spamming the Saucer’s SlurpMaster and Abduct-o-Beam together could cause a crash
Fixed an urgent issue causing Albion world to remain locked after exiting the ‘No Pox Please We’re British’ if the player travels back to Bay City
Fixed an issue preventing the bonus ‘Salad Days’ videos from playing fully
Fixed a common issue with the player not receiving the announced Furotech reward after completing ‘Lights Out For Lobsters’ side-mission
Fixed an issue that could break mission access in savegames if the player used the Navicom to travel during an active mission
Fixed a common issue with the player not receiving the announced Furotech reward after completing Mission 27 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’
Fixed a crash (and possible savegame corruption) caused by selecting ‘continue’ after leaving the HoloPox deck during ‘Guns of Alcatraz’ mission with certain Mutators active
Fixed an urgent issue causing access to Takoshima world to be incorrectly locked after completing ‘Revenge of the Ninja’ mission
Fixed an urgent issue preventing progress after selecting ‘Freaky Flyers’ Arkvoodle quest via the HoloPox deck
Fixed an urgent issue causing Tunguska world to remain locked incorrectly after completing ‘The Siberian Job’ mission
Fixed an issue preventing the Weapon Selector (Q key) from being remapped
Fixed a rare issue that could cause a crash during Mission 12 while fighting Black Ninjas
Fixed a keybinding / remapping issue to allow ‘cancel bodysnatch’ to be changed correctly
Bug with workaround fix:
In HoloPox Deck, leaving the mission “Guns of Alcatraz” during the Destroy the Nuke Vans step and then selecting Continue, removes the nuke vans, preventing progress and leading to a corrupted save game.
Happens if the following mutators are active:
- Transmog Mork Mod
- Murica
- Silhouette’s Mask
- Graviton Lunaformer
This issue is fixed now, but to fix the save game, please restart the mission from the beginning.
