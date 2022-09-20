Post-Launch Patch #1

Fixed a rare issue after Mission 8 where the button to land the saucer would not work for some players

Fixed a rare issue that could block progress with on-screen HUD ‘NaviCom’ (shortcut from saucer) to display / disable correctly

Fixed a rare issue preventing the player from landing the saucer during Mission 16

Fixed an issue related to Crypto dying and respawning several times that would cause enemy pop-up turrets to not activate

Fixed an issue with enemy turrets in Mission 15 not correctly respawning if destroyed in ‘open world’ play

Fixed an issue that spamming the Saucer’s SlurpMaster and Abduct-o-Beam together could cause a crash

Fixed an urgent issue causing Albion world to remain locked after exiting the ‘No Pox Please We’re British’ if the player travels back to Bay City

Fixed an issue preventing the bonus ‘Salad Days’ videos from playing fully

Fixed a common issue with the player not receiving the announced Furotech reward after completing ‘Lights Out For Lobsters’ side-mission

Fixed an issue that could break mission access in savegames if the player used the Navicom to travel during an active mission

Fixed a common issue with the player not receiving the announced Furotech reward after completing Mission 27 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’

Fixed a crash (and possible savegame corruption) caused by selecting ‘continue’ after leaving the HoloPox deck during ‘Guns of Alcatraz’ mission with certain Mutators active

Fixed an urgent issue causing access to Takoshima world to be incorrectly locked after completing ‘Revenge of the Ninja’ mission

Fixed an urgent issue preventing progress after selecting ‘Freaky Flyers’ Arkvoodle quest via the HoloPox deck

Fixed an urgent issue causing Tunguska world to remain locked incorrectly after completing ‘The Siberian Job’ mission

Fixed an issue preventing the Weapon Selector (Q key) from being remapped

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a crash during Mission 12 while fighting Black Ninjas