Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed update for 20 September 2022

Post-Launch Patch #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9553136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a rare issue after Mission 8 where the button to land the saucer would not work for some players

  • Fixed a rare issue that could block progress with on-screen HUD ‘NaviCom’ (shortcut from saucer) to display / disable correctly

  • Fixed a rare issue preventing the player from landing the saucer during Mission 16

  • Fixed an issue related to Crypto dying and respawning several times that would cause enemy pop-up turrets to not activate

  • Fixed an issue with enemy turrets in Mission 15 not correctly respawning if destroyed in ‘open world’ play

  • Fixed an issue that spamming the Saucer’s SlurpMaster and Abduct-o-Beam together could cause a crash

  • Fixed an urgent issue causing Albion world to remain locked after exiting the ‘No Pox Please We’re British’ if the player travels back to Bay City

  • Fixed an issue preventing the bonus ‘Salad Days’ videos from playing fully

  • Fixed a common issue with the player not receiving the announced Furotech reward after completing ‘Lights Out For Lobsters’ side-mission

  • Fixed an issue that could break mission access in savegames if the player used the Navicom to travel during an active mission

  • Fixed a common issue with the player not receiving the announced Furotech reward after completing Mission 27 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’

  • Fixed a crash (and possible savegame corruption) caused by selecting ‘continue’ after leaving the HoloPox deck during ‘Guns of Alcatraz’ mission with certain Mutators active

  • Fixed an urgent issue causing access to Takoshima world to be incorrectly locked after completing ‘Revenge of the Ninja’ mission

  • Fixed an urgent issue preventing progress after selecting ‘Freaky Flyers’ Arkvoodle quest via the HoloPox deck

  • Fixed an urgent issue causing Tunguska world to remain locked incorrectly after completing ‘The Siberian Job’ mission

  • Fixed an issue preventing the Weapon Selector (Q key) from being remapped

  • Fixed a rare issue that could cause a crash during Mission 12 while fighting Black Ninjas

  • Fixed a keybinding / remapping issue to allow ‘cancel bodysnatch’ to be changed correctly

Bug with workaround fix:
In HoloPox Deck, leaving the mission “Guns of Alcatraz” during the Destroy the Nuke Vans step and then selecting Continue, removes the nuke vans, preventing progress and leading to a corrupted save game.
Happens if the following mutators are active:

  • Transmog Mork Mod
  • Murica
  • Silhouette’s Mask
  • Graviton Lunaformer

This issue is fixed now, but to fix the save game, please restart the mission from the beginning.

