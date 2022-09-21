1950s Sci-fi-Inspired shoot-’em-up Squad 51 vs. the Flying Saucers Out Today!

Your planet needs you!

Together with our China-based publishing partner WhisperGames, Brazilian film company Fehorama Filmes, and developer Loomiarts, we are thrilled to announce that the 1950s sci-fi-inspired, fast-paced 2D shooter Squad 51 vs. the Flying Saucers, is available today for PC!

PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions will be launching later this year.

Join Squad 51’s Lieutenant Kaya and face unrelenting hostile alien aircraft, martian fighters, and monsters in fast-paced shoot-‘em-up action all recreated in glorious black-and-white visuals of the 1950s along with live-action FMV sequences.

Get Squad 51 vs. the Flying Saucers

About Squad 51 vs. the Flying Saucers



Warning! Extraterrestrials from outer space have arrived at our planet, bringing promises of a bright new future for the earthlings. However, this otherworldly partnership soon reveals a darker side as the VEGA Corporation, the alien enterprise led by the hideous Director Zarog, is imposing its predatory politics on the human race. In the midst of this oppression, the rebel group Squad 51 rises as a response against the violent acts committed by these vile beings. Will the brave pilots of Squad 51 and their aircraft stand a chance against Zarog's diabolic fleet of flying saucers?

Features:

SHMUP Yeah!: Enjoy classic shoot-’em-up gameplay with four unique aircraft that can be customized with special weapons

Enjoy classic shoot-’em-up gameplay with four unique aircraft that can be customized with special weapons Cinematic Experience: Marvelous black-and-white aesthetics, live-action FMV sequences, and dubbed voices will tell the story of the battle between Squad 51 and Director Zarog’s alien fleet

Marvelous black-and-white aesthetics, live-action FMV sequences, and dubbed voices will tell the story of the battle between Squad 51 and Director Zarog’s alien fleet 11 Ways to Save the World: Fight against enemy ships and bosses in 11 different environments - snowy mountains, forests, cityscapes, and more

Fight against enemy ships and bosses in 11 different environments - snowy mountains, forests, cityscapes, and more Rookie Pilots Supported: Whether you’re a beginner or a veteran flying ace, Squad 51 vs. the Flying Saucers supports dynamic difficulty that allows every pilot to enjoy the alien extermination

Whether you’re a beginner or a veteran flying ace, Squad 51 vs. the Flying Saucers supports dynamic difficulty that allows every pilot to enjoy the alien extermination Ducks Fly Together!: Fighting an alien horde is more fun with a squadmate! A second player can enter a level at any time — earn points with a co-op player and unlock together new special weapons and upgrades.

Squad 51 vs. the Flying Saucers is out today for PC via Steam and will follow on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this autumn.

