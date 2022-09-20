Satchel released to the Testing Build!

Satchel has been released to the Testing Branch!
How can I play the testing branch?
We are trying to keep the main "default" branch of the game working well. So... if you want to test the absolute newest content you can instead select the "Testing Branch" from the Beta menu in Steam. First choose "Properties" on Steam. Then from the "Betas" menu choose the branch that you want to download. Please note that the Testing Branch is for testing. Yes it has the newest stuff, but it's also likely to be glitchier. As well, it increases your chances of save data corruption. So please join us at your own risk
Full patch notes:
New Stuff:
Added in Satchel
Added in two new Run Types
Added a "pouch" where you can store items
Added in a new combat song
Added in hammers
Added in throwing stars
Added in instruments
Added in new "discovery" events
Added in a new "Forge" system
Added in a new enemy that steals gold
Changes:
You can now fight groups of 5 and 6 enemies
Some items now play sound effects when they are used
Gold is no longer carried in your inventory, but is displayed at the top of the screen
Items can be forged multiple times and each item has a number of "forge slots" in the bottom right of the card
Added new forge options for instruments and a rage forge
Endless Dream now allows for unlimited forging of weapons
Dungeons are now mostly hidden and when you defeat enemies more rooms appear
Teddy Bear sword - rare to uncommon
Grandmaster summons only one enemy at a time
Map now opens automatically each time you go to a new floor
Changed how the game takes screenshots for saving
Updated translations
Bug Fixes:
Fixed several glitches related to the new character
Feral Badgers no longer lose active status effects
Fixed sound effects on the main menu and when applying poison to enemies
Fixed glitches related to spawning item fallbacks
Changed depots in privatebranch branch