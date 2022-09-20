Satchel released to the Testing Build!

Satchel has been released to the Testing Branch!

How can I play the testing branch?

We are trying to keep the main "default" branch of the game working well. So... if you want to test the absolute newest content you can instead select the "Testing Branch" from the Beta menu in Steam. First choose "Properties" on Steam. Then from the "Betas" menu choose the branch that you want to download. Please note that the Testing Branch is for testing. Yes it has the newest stuff, but it's also likely to be glitchier. As well, it increases your chances of save data corruption. So please join us at your own risk

Full patch notes:

New Stuff:

Added in Satchel

Added in two new Run Types

Added a "pouch" where you can store items

Added in a new combat song

Added in hammers

Added in throwing stars

Added in instruments

Added in new "discovery" events

Added in a new "Forge" system

Added in a new enemy that steals gold

Changes:

You can now fight groups of 5 and 6 enemies

Some items now play sound effects when they are used

Gold is no longer carried in your inventory, but is displayed at the top of the screen

Items can be forged multiple times and each item has a number of "forge slots" in the bottom right of the card

Added new forge options for instruments and a rage forge

Endless Dream now allows for unlimited forging of weapons

Dungeons are now mostly hidden and when you defeat enemies more rooms appear

Teddy Bear sword - rare to uncommon

Grandmaster summons only one enemy at a time

Map now opens automatically each time you go to a new floor

Changed how the game takes screenshots for saving

Updated translations

Bug Fixes:

Fixed several glitches related to the new character

Feral Badgers no longer lose active status effects

Fixed sound effects on the main menu and when applying poison to enemies

Fixed glitches related to spawning item fallbacks