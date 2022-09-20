Y7S3.1 PATCH NOTES

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Below you will find the download sizes for each platform.

Ubisoft Connect: 1.33 GB

Steam: 1.6 GB

Xbox One: 1.01 GB

Xbox Series X: 1.29 GB

PS4: 1.66 GB

PS5: 1.07 GB

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – The crosshairs don’t blink while cooking a Frag Grenade.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on various maps.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Players can see Lesion’s Gu Mine icons through walls when entering any Observation Tool.

FIXED – Vigil’s ERC-7 does not prevent him from getting pinged by Grim’s Kawan Hive.

FIXED – Various Victory Celebration issues.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Incorrect weapons and sights when launching the Shooting Range from the Operator menu.

FIXED – Destroying Gridlock's Trax Stingers as an Attacker will count towards the "Gadget Removal" personal and community challenges.

FIXED – Texture is sometimes stretched for a showcased Operator.

FIXED – Discrepancy in abandon currency penalties not affecting all game modes.

FIXED – Bravo Packs received while already having the whole Bravo Pack Collection unlocked are disappearing.

FIXED – Various Audio and SFX issues.

FIXED – Various Shop and Customization issues.

FIXED – Various UI issues.

FIXED – Various Localization issues.