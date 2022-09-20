 Skip to content

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege update for 20 September 2022

Y7S3.1 PATCH NOTES

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Below you will find the download sizes for each platform.

Ubisoft Connect: 1.33 GB
Steam: 1.6 GB
Xbox One: 1.01 GB
Xbox Series X: 1.29 GB
PS4: 1.66 GB
PS5: 1.07 GB

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – The crosshairs don’t blink while cooking a Frag Grenade.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on various maps.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Players can see Lesion’s Gu Mine icons through walls when entering any Observation Tool.
FIXED – Vigil’s ERC-7 does not prevent him from getting pinged by Grim’s Kawan Hive.
FIXED – Various Victory Celebration issues.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Incorrect weapons and sights when launching the Shooting Range from the Operator menu.
FIXED – Destroying Gridlock's Trax Stingers as an Attacker will count towards the "Gadget Removal" personal and community challenges.
FIXED – Texture is sometimes stretched for a showcased Operator.
FIXED – Discrepancy in abandon currency penalties not affecting all game modes.
FIXED – Bravo Packs received while already having the whole Bravo Pack Collection unlocked are disappearing.
FIXED – Various Audio and SFX issues.
FIXED – Various Shop and Customization issues.
FIXED – Various UI issues.
FIXED – Various Localization issues.

Changed depots in tu_rotation_03 branch

View more data in app history for build 9553004
