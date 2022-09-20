Y7S3.1 PATCH NOTES

Below you will find the download sizes for each platform.
Ubisoft Connect: 1.33 GB
Steam: 1.6 GB
Xbox One: 1.01 GB
Xbox Series X: 1.29 GB
PS4: 1.66 GB
PS5: 1.07 GB
BUG FIXES
GAMEPLAY
FIXED – The crosshairs don’t blink while cooking a Frag Grenade.
LEVEL DESIGN
FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on various maps.
OPERATORS
FIXED – Players can see Lesion’s Gu Mine icons through walls when entering any Observation Tool.
FIXED – Vigil’s ERC-7 does not prevent him from getting pinged by Grim’s Kawan Hive.
FIXED – Various Victory Celebration issues.
USER EXPERIENCE
FIXED – Incorrect weapons and sights when launching the Shooting Range from the Operator menu.
FIXED – Destroying Gridlock's Trax Stingers as an Attacker will count towards the "Gadget Removal" personal and community challenges.
FIXED – Texture is sometimes stretched for a showcased Operator.
FIXED – Discrepancy in abandon currency penalties not affecting all game modes.
FIXED – Bravo Packs received while already having the whole Bravo Pack Collection unlocked are disappearing.
FIXED – Various Audio and SFX issues.
FIXED – Various Shop and Customization issues.
FIXED – Various UI issues.
FIXED – Various Localization issues.
