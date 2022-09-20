Patch v6.1

//misc
- Enemies snared on claw traps will now free themselves after 60 seconds.
- Curse of Chaos: The bombs now take a bit longer to explode and spawn with a brighter cloud effect so are easier to notice.
- The Declutter Floor setting will now reduce the opacity of Impling traps.
- Book Shelf contraption: It now shows the stored spell's name when interacting with it.
- Cadaver Coffin contraption: You now interact with it in the same way as the Book Shelf (instead of just running into it).
//bug fixes
- The Deamologist Escapade achievement wasn't triggering.
- Compendium: The Relic Itemography was showing a phantom 3rd page which could cause a crash if you exited then entered it.
- Necrotic Skirmishes: Viewing the local/online leaderboards when playing Fortuity Destiny wasn't bringing up the correct map.
- Necrotic Skirmishes: When playing Fortuity Destiny it wasn't saving to the correct local leaderboard.
- The Roaming Traveller event intro was using Dash to continue instead of Menu Confirm.
- During a Blindness curse the Gaunt Skewerer could still be seen when it was attacking.
