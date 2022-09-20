 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 20 September 2022

Patch v6.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Enemies snared on claw traps will now free themselves after 60 seconds.
  • Curse of Chaos: The bombs now take a bit longer to explode and spawn with a brighter cloud effect so are easier to notice.
  • The Declutter Floor setting will now reduce the opacity of Impling traps.
  • Book Shelf contraption: It now shows the stored spell's name when interacting with it.
  • Cadaver Coffin contraption: You now interact with it in the same way as the Book Shelf (instead of just running into it).

//bug fixes

  • The Deamologist Escapade achievement wasn't triggering.
  • Compendium: The Relic Itemography was showing a phantom 3rd page which could cause a crash if you exited then entered it.
  • Necrotic Skirmishes: Viewing the local/online leaderboards when playing Fortuity Destiny wasn't bringing up the correct map.
  • Necrotic Skirmishes: When playing Fortuity Destiny it wasn't saving to the correct local leaderboard.
  • The Roaming Traveller event intro was using Dash to continue instead of Menu Confirm.
  • During a Blindness curse the Gaunt Skewerer could still be seen when it was attacking.

