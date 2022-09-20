[Public Test] 6 Player Lobbies & More - 09/20/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9552870 · Last edited 20 September 2022 – 12:52:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello Exorcists!

Before we go over the details of this Public Test patch, we have a few things to share with you:

The Ghost Exorcism INC Public Test will be released for the general public (main branch) on September 23rd !

! In addition to this, to celebrate the public release of this update, Ghost Exorcism INC will be on sale this weekend!

Now, on to the patchnotes!

Localization & Voice

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

German: UI & Voice translation is now available (thank you Noah Weißer)

Japanese: UI & Voice translation is now available (thank you アルヴィト)

Korean: UI translation is now available. Voice is not available yet. Please make sure to select "English" as your voice recognition for now (thank you Norah)

Portuguese: UI & Voice translation is now available (thank you Marcielcps)

Russian: UI & Voice translation is now available (thank you Oliver A.)

Spanish: UI & Voice translation is now available (google translated)

Chinese: Coming soon.

Italian: Coming soon.

Some vocal files may be older than the latest version of the game. If you re-translate a vocal file, please do not add/include the "Entity", "Ghost", "Spirit" at the beginning of the lines.

Multiplayer & Network

Players can now have 6 player lobbies in the Public Test build. Please report any strange desync (one team is on 2 different contracts at the same time, etc) Note: When reporting desync, it helps a lot when the players all report it WHILE IN THE CONTRACT, and not at the Hub. Thank you everyone for your in-game reports so far! They have been extremely helpful!

We have made significant improvements to contract data security when a host, or non-host loses internet connection. Now, all players should be able to continue playing the contract, or have the ability to leave if another player disconnects.

Ghost AI & Behavior

Due to player feedback, we have made significant improvements to the entity "randomizer". It should now be a lot more uncommon for players to have the exact same type of entity several contracts in a row.

User Interface

Left-Click can no longer be able to be bound to "Quick Ghostpedia". This was unintended, and could cause serious problems. What kind of serious problems, you ask? Well, imagine left click... now imagine it opening your tablet every time you click.

Players can now see how much money they have earned in a Rescue contract from rescuing employees (on the board in the hub).

Silver Prestige stars should now be a lot more visible on the team-board, at the Hub.

The "Passive" and "Active" defense icons, in the Entity pages (Encyclopedia) are now clickable.

Gameplay & Balance

Some secondary objectives required players to use their own consumables to complete them. Thanks to player feedback, we have realized that the reward of the some secondary objectives is less than the cost of the consumables spent. Because of this, we made it so that when players on Hard/Exorcist contracts complete the secondary objectives (which require consumables), those players will be reimbursed for the cost of ONE of those consumables. The reward on Normal/Rescue contracts has not changed, since players are not required to pay for the consumables on these contracts.

User Interface

We have fixed a visual bug which made player exp/levels appear to not increase at the correct intervals. (this did not actually hurt players earned EXP, it was just a visual bug)

Maps & Generation

All invisible cursed objects should now appear visible after the entity is exorcised (because they are no longer cursed).

Multiplayer & Network

Thanks to reports, we have corrected a bug which made host-kicked players remain visible in the server. In other words, kicking unwanted people out of your lobby is satisfying again.