Cubism in-game puzzle editor

Have you ever wanted to make your own Cubism puzzles? Now you can!
Update 1.6.0 adds an in-game local puzzle editor so you can unleash your inner puzzle designer. Just enable the editor in the settings, and get started making your own puzzles!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Have you ever wanted to make your own Cubism puzzles? Now you can!
Update 1.6.0 adds an in-game local puzzle editor so you can unleash your inner puzzle designer. Just enable the editor in the settings, and get started making your own puzzles!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update