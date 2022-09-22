 Skip to content

Cubism update for 22 September 2022

Cubism in-game puzzle editor

Share · View all patches · Build 9552857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Have you ever wanted to make your own Cubism puzzles? Now you can!

Update 1.6.0 adds an in-game local puzzle editor so you can unleash your inner puzzle designer. Just enable the editor in the settings, and get started making your own puzzles!

