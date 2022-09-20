1.8.9.9 official and beta version update

This update synchronizes the version number of the beta version and the official version. The version number is 1.8.9.9 without any update in this update. The official version can also open the creative workshop function.

Changelog

Fixed the problem that myfinder disappears after exiting the D3D full-screen exclusive game in the previous version

Fixed the problem that the shutdown delay from myfinder when running the steam client was delayed due to repeated activation of steam achievements in the previous version. The first shutdown after this update will still be delayed, and the next shutdown will not be delayed.

The workshop has added the function of locally installed themes, you can select the installed theme to preview and switch. After this version update, you can open the workshop to switch the local theme without running steam. If you want to browse the items in the workshop, you still need to run the steam client

This update cancels the function of uploading skins and icon themes in the creative workshop. Because the items uploaded in the creative workshop are too messy, many people cannot switch in the preferences after subscribing, so the uploading function is temporarily cancelled. The theme editor upload will be added later to prevent the problem of uploading wrong items

At present, the functions of the creative workshop are basically completed, and the upload function still needs to be added to the skin editor. The reason has been explained above. At present, the advanced editing icon browsing creative workshop icon function is invalid, and the next official version will fix it