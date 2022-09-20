Update to 1.0.5.1

Hello gardening friends!
We have another small update adding a few items to the game as well fixing and updating some things.
See below!
Enjoy your garden!
Added
- Add an option to the pause menu to end the day. This can be used by the player to unstick their character (for instance from the garden shed if the door is blocked by an object).
- Show pointer in world space after 3 seconds for tool-types that have never been used to clarify how they can be stored for new players.
- Game can now be played in Italian language.
- Added localized versions of recently updated texts for all languages.
- Added a second water-tap on the other side of the house.
Fixed
- It is no longer possible to have multiple magnifying glasses in the hotbar.
- Text of the skill book sign was overflowing in Dutch language version.
- Weed no longer spawns on the ground, when the ground is covered by a wooden floor or any building object.
- Controls UI was not showing, when switching between two watering cans or shovels in hotbar.
- Weeds could not be sold in additionally purchased garbage containers.
- Lawn mowing robot will no longer spawn grass sacks when coming close to plants without mowing them.
- Prevent weed from spawning inside the house.
- It was possible to display a decoration in an invalid state when switching between active hotbar slots very fast.
- Updated the credit screen.
- Steam statistics would not work in rare cases.
- Opening the steam overlay while any dialog was open would freeze the game.
- Added a missing translation in quest from mayor: 'Harvest leek (good quality).'
- Fences no longer overlap when trying to place them with grid enabled.
- Achievements for unlocking garden extensions will now also be granted when loading a save game that fulfils the conditions.
- Changed the unlock condition of 'plants in beds' to accumulate all ever-grown plants in pots, instead of checking the current number of grown plants.
- Placed decorations will no longer be slightly displaced when switching to the next day.
Updated
- Disabled grid placement when placing plants in plant pots.
- The number of butterflies in the garden now scales with the amount of unlocked garden extensions.
- Activating the grid while holding a plant has been significantly optimized and should no longer cause frame drops.
- Using multi-threading to update steam stats when starting a new day, this significantly improves the performance.
- Improved performance of sprinklers, plants, world-space UI elements, butterflies, and planter sticks.
Changed files in this update