Version 0.90 released

The long, long adventure of Early Access is coming to an end. Unless something drastic happens this will be the last Early Access version. This version focus was on finishing various unfinished parts, redesign of planetary orders, redesign of strategic weapons and command and control redesign. Overall, a lot of smaller but interesting tweaks were introduced.

Early Access is planned to conclude at the beginning of the next month with release of v1.00. This, of course, does not mean the end of the development. It's more like from now on the priority would be on content, balance and interface improvements rather than addition of major features and experimenting with what would be most fun. Just like with my previous games.

I would also like to take the opportunity to thank all participants of the Early Access adventure. For all the posts, feedback, sending me saves, testing, etc. It was a pleasure!

[feature] Planetary orders redesign. No more "Conquest" orders, now you just "Claim" the planet and the military will do the rest. With additional prioritization options, withdrawal orders, etc.

[feature] Strategic weapons redesign (chemical and biological weapons merged into bio-chemical weapons, heavy radiation effect reduced, no need for orbit control to drop bombs now just space forces presence suffices, made strategic weapons cheaper). Overall, those are now less potent but can be used in many more situations.

[feature] Encyclopedia (basic but functional, contains essential information and beginner tips).

[feature] New event "Absolute Monarchy" triggered at Centralization 11 which adjusts some game rules (Votes counting procedure, Reasonable political agendas, Fiefs supervision). You will be presented an option to take those or not.

[remove] Removed context help, instead Encyclopedia is used (hotkey "H").

[misc] New effect for Centralization, now it decreases slightly Opinion of noble houses.

[misc] Authority and Monarchism can never fall below 1 (to avoid negative voting power and other strange side effects).

[misc] Glorious achievement "Crush rebellion at least once" and "No rebel worlds" replaced with "Never let any rebellion to happen" and "Do not let rebellion to happen more than once" (in order to reward preventing the rebellion in the first place).

[misc] Final score now also takes Centralization into account (not that anyone actually cares about score).

[misc] Redesigned Command & Control (max active squadrons). Now houses provide squadrons command directly to their fleets and Border Guard and Strategic Reserves use separate Commands with separate pool of C&C. This makes it a bit more complex but more intuitive and easier to explain.

[balance] Adjusted honorary titles generation chance to make the higher titles more likely to be generated.

[balance] AI technological level now have a cap (useful for very long games at high difficulty levels).

[content] All science perks implemented.

[content] Added 3 new glorious achievements related to noble houses.

[content] Additional mid and late game events.

[interface] Military section of planet screen redesigned.

[interface] Combat starmap markers redesigned.

[interface] Improved crew skill tooltip to make it more intuitive.

[fix] Various small fixes.

Compatibility note: NO CHANGE, this version works with v0.84+ savefiles (note that each time a savefile compatibility is broken a new Beta branch with the old version is created so you can always finish your game in progress).