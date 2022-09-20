Hot Fix 0.16.0.1

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.
We are currently monitoring and improving our backend servers. Thank you all for your patience.
Changes
- New Celebrations character
Bug Fixes
- Casino - Silver Saddles: Fixed payout issues
- Casino - Roulette: Fixed most payout issues
- Casino - Bingo: Fixed payout issues
- Casino: Fixed players being able to jump on top of Silver Saddles and Bingo tables
- Condo: Fixed water FX sound playing at the wrong position
- Condo: Fixed colorable issues with desaturation and opacity not working
- Fixed FPS setting causing input issues
- Fixed FPS setting always being on
- Arcade: Fixed Whack-a-Mole cats not displaying properly
- ZM - Village: Fixed missing walls
- Fixed Isopod Backpack and Ear Muffs not being in the Arcade store and fixed several issues with them
- Condo Hub: Fixed Ice Moon hub door having incorrect collision
- Condo Hub: Fixed an issue that caused a debug test map version of the Condo Hub to be accidentally shipped
- Condo: Fixed neon bar materials
- Condo - Workshop: Fixed Ice Moon condo workshop condos not loading properly
