Tower Unite update for 20 September 2022

Hot Fix 0.16.0.1

Build 9552403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.

We are currently monitoring and improving our backend servers. Thank you all for your patience.

Changes

  • New Celebrations character

Bug Fixes

  • Casino - Silver Saddles: Fixed payout issues
  • Casino - Roulette: Fixed most payout issues
  • Casino - Bingo: Fixed payout issues
  • Casino: Fixed players being able to jump on top of Silver Saddles and Bingo tables
  • Condo: Fixed water FX sound playing at the wrong position
  • Condo: Fixed colorable issues with desaturation and opacity not working
  • Fixed FPS setting causing input issues
  • Fixed FPS setting always being on
  • Arcade: Fixed Whack-a-Mole cats not displaying properly
  • ZM - Village: Fixed missing walls
  • Fixed Isopod Backpack and Ear Muffs not being in the Arcade store and fixed several issues with them
  • Condo Hub: Fixed Ice Moon hub door having incorrect collision
  • Condo Hub: Fixed an issue that caused a debug test map version of the Condo Hub to be accidentally shipped
  • Condo: Fixed neon bar materials
  • Condo - Workshop: Fixed Ice Moon condo workshop condos not loading properly

