Patch v.0.11 (Language Pack and Others)

Update v.0.11 has been released. In this update, many language support was introduced, some bugs were fixed in the game and some improvements were made.

Added 21 new languages. The number of languages ​​supported by the game is 22 in total. Interface and gameplay can now be changed to any language you want. You can change this setting under "OPTIONS" > "LANGUAGE". You don't need to open and close the game for language change operations.

English (Default Language)

Turkish

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Russian

French

German

Spanish

Italian

Japanese

Portuguese

Portuguese (Brazil)

Czech

Danish

Hungarian

Korean

Norwegian

Polish

Romanian

Swedish

Ukrainian

Bulgarian

Vietnamese

The problem that the smoke emitted by the Smoke bomb looks different (less) at low settings has been fixed.

Improved the Grenade grenade explosion effect.

Fixed the problem where Flashbang bomb was ineffective in some cases on online servers.

Improved bots' firing systems.

The problem of not opening the game on some computers has been fixed.

Characters can no longer stack and boost. This setting may be added again in the future according to user requests. Maybe this setting will remain active throughout the BETA as we want to keep some things under control during the beta.

Adjusted the "AMMO" indicators in the weapon purchase menu.

Fixed some bugs caused by BOTs in Capture The Flag mode.

The duration of confirmation medallions that appear when a character dies in Kill Confirm mode is set to 15 seconds. It will be automatically deleted after 15 seconds.

The team that collects a total of 100 confirmation coins in Kill Confirm mode wins.

The team that collects 750 points in Conquest mode wins.

The player who gets a total of 50 kills in the Deathmatch mode wins.

MATCH (Bomb Scenario) MODE will be added to the game in the next update. Later, Steam achievements, Steam cards, Level Systems, Mission Systems, Ranked, Clan system, Clan League System will be added respectively.

