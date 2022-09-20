-Fixed a problem where you could roll unexpectedly after a sprint
-Fixed different issues with the shops
-Fixed a problem where the randomly generated dungeons would not free up memory
-Fixed a problem with the rain shader
Innocence Island update for 20 September 2022
A new patch with small fixes
Changed files in this update