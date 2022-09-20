 Skip to content

Innocence Island update for 20 September 2022

A new patch with small fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a problem where you could roll unexpectedly after a sprint
-Fixed different issues with the shops
-Fixed a problem where the randomly generated dungeons would not free up memory
-Fixed a problem with the rain shader

Changed files in this update

