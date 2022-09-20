 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 20 September 2022

Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9551751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Repair and Demolish workspots on many buildings (broke with the last update)
  • Fixed: Construction dirt rotation on stone hut
  • Fixed: Fishermen animation
  • Fixed: number of assigned peasants on buildings now correctly displayed after loading a save game
  • Added a few more variety to the Cosmetics DLC pack
  • Added support for 1440x900 resolution - please again check your screen resolution setting to make sure it is correct for your screen.

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
