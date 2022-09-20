- Fixed: Repair and Demolish workspots on many buildings (broke with the last update)
- Fixed: Construction dirt rotation on stone hut
- Fixed: Fishermen animation
- Fixed: number of assigned peasants on buildings now correctly displayed after loading a save game
- Added a few more variety to the Cosmetics DLC pack
- Added support for 1440x900 resolution - please again check your screen resolution setting to make sure it is correct for your screen.
Black Forest update for 20 September 2022
Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update