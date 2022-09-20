v2.2.6 Check out what's new!

Share · View all patches · Build 9551683 · Last edited 20 September 2022 – 09:39:33 UTC by Wendy

Steam Overlay/In-Game Status:

● In-Game Status should no longer be visible

Fixed issues that have been handled in this new update and should now be effective

Thanks to @Kaldaieℵ₀ and @Nefarius for providing solutions to counter the in-game status showing up.

Shortcuts:

● Toggle Touchpad to Mouse has been added as a Shortcut Action

Save File:

● Fixed bug where when resetting the save file, if you had a cloud save, it would bring it back instead of resetting

NOTE: When updating ViGEm/HidHide Drivers, It's recommended to uninstall the current ones and install them again from within the app.