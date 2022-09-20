 Skip to content

DSX update for 20 September 2022

v2.2.6 Check out what's new!

20 September 2022

Steam Overlay/In-Game Status:

● In-Game Status should no longer be visible

  • Fixed issues that have been handled in this new update and should now be effective
    Thanks to @Kaldaieℵ₀ and @Nefarius for providing solutions to counter the in-game status showing up.
Shortcuts:

● Toggle Touchpad to Mouse has been added as a Shortcut Action

Save File:

● Fixed bug where when resetting the save file, if you had a cloud save, it would bring it back instead of resetting

NOTE: When updating ViGEm/HidHide Drivers, It's recommended to uninstall the current ones and install them again from within the app.

Changed files in this update

