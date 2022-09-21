 Skip to content

Project MIKHAIL update for 21 September 2022

English defeat conditions have been fixed

Build 9551628

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As we have reported before, we had confirmed a problem in which the Japanese and English text of the defeat conditions in Frontier Mode was different.

The problem has been fixed.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.

