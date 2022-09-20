 Skip to content

Tower of Spirit update for 20 September 2022

Early Access Version 0.4c

Early Access Version 0.4c

This patch is about UI changes, bug fixing and and it finally changes the way the Shop event works to encourage replayability!

UI

  • Turn order visual element have been moved on screen. Visual might received a revamp in the future.
  • Next bonfire indicator is gone. A new UI element have been introduced at the bottom center of the screen. It show the current segment of encounters until the next bonfire. For now, only 3 points can appear: bonfire (flame), encounters (?) and boss (monster head). It's a first version and there are some things I want to add but for now it's a simple and clear indicator of how much encounters you need to face before the next bonfire.
  • Experience is now more visible on screen.

Emblems

  • Changes effect of the Dagger of Desire: everytime you gain fragment of spirit, earn an extra one.

Misc

  • The shop event can now appear in the Scarlet Forest too and emblems sold changes each time you face this event.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where The Unstable Fury would instantly die once below 10% health even if the death mark (Reyna's capacity) was not applied.
  • Fixed an issue with Kora's Basic Attack which could block turn base system in some case during a combat.
  • Fixed an issue with capacity description pop-up showing/hidding in cycle when the mouse stay in some case.
  • Fixed an issue with Wiseflame and Dagger of Greed emblem's not working as intended.
  • Fixed an issue with Stats Menu and Group Menu where Reyna's capacities cost would say they cost MP instead of HP.

Join the community on Discord : https://discord.gg/Z4MTZbCJ3C

====================================================================================

