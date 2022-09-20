Early Access Version 0.4c

This patch is about UI changes, bug fixing and and it finally changes the way the Shop event works to encourage replayability!
UI
- Turn order visual element have been moved on screen. Visual might received a revamp in the future.
- Next bonfire indicator is gone. A new UI element have been introduced at the bottom center of the screen. It show the current segment of encounters until the next bonfire. For now, only 3 points can appear: bonfire (flame), encounters (?) and boss (monster head). It's a first version and there are some things I want to add but for now it's a simple and clear indicator of how much encounters you need to face before the next bonfire.
- Experience is now more visible on screen.
Emblems
- Changes effect of the Dagger of Desire: everytime you gain fragment of spirit, earn an extra one.
Misc
- The shop event can now appear in the Scarlet Forest too and emblems sold changes each time you face this event.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where The Unstable Fury would instantly die once below 10% health even if the death mark (Reyna's capacity) was not applied.
- Fixed an issue with Kora's Basic Attack which could block turn base system in some case during a combat.
- Fixed an issue with capacity description pop-up showing/hidding in cycle when the mouse stay in some case.
- Fixed an issue with Wiseflame and Dagger of Greed emblem's not working as intended.
- Fixed an issue with Stats Menu and Group Menu where Reyna's capacities cost would say they cost MP instead of HP.
Join the community on Discord : https://discord.gg/Z4MTZbCJ3C
====================================================================================
Changed files in this update