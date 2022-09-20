Scheduled Server Maintenance: 09.20.2022

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on September 20, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
9/20 23:00 - 9/21 04:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
- New Character Chloe Update
- Weekly Arcade Challenge (Jump Shot)
- Chloe Challenge Camp
- Chloe Special Stat Boost Event
- Weekly Arcade Challenge (Rebound) Reward Distribution
[Bug Fix]:
- Wrong skill animation is generated when using Saru's Crossover
============================================
Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during the server maintenance.
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
Changed depots in devqa branch