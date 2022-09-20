Scheduled Server Maintenance: 09.20.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9551506 · Last edited 20 September 2022 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on September 20, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

9/20 23:00 - 9/21 04:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

New Character Chloe Update Weekly Arcade Challenge (Jump Shot) Chloe Challenge Camp Chloe Special Stat Boost Event Weekly Arcade Challenge (Rebound) Reward Distribution

[Bug Fix]:

Wrong skill animation is generated when using Saru's Crossover

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during the server maintenance.

Thank you for your patience and understanding