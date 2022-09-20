 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 20 September 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 09.20.2022

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on September 20, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:
9/20 23:00 - 9/21 04:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

  1. New Character Chloe Update
  2. Weekly Arcade Challenge (Jump Shot)
  3. Chloe Challenge Camp
  4. Chloe Special Stat Boost Event
  5. Weekly Arcade Challenge (Rebound) Reward Distribution

[Bug Fix]:

  • Wrong skill animation is generated when using Saru's Crossover

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during the server maintenance.

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​​

Depot 1292631
