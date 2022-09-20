 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Into the Sinkhole update for 20 September 2022

Bug fix patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9551443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

During yesterday, we found a bug that some saving files were recognised in the wrong place.
We have fixed the issue and the problem is currently sorted.
We sincerely apologise for any inconvinience we caused.

Best wishes,
Cream

Changed files in this update

Depot 2113181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link