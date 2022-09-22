 Skip to content

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt update for 22 September 2022

Big localization patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9551424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added localization for Italian, Korean, Indonesian, Traditional Chinese, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Spanish - Latin America and Arabic (full right to left support!)
Also localized the screenshots in the encyclopedia
Fixed the graphic bug that happened when there are too many buildings with covering range on the map
Various small tweaks and fixes

