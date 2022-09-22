Added localization for Italian, Korean, Indonesian, Traditional Chinese, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Spanish - Latin America and Arabic (full right to left support!)
Also localized the screenshots in the encyclopedia
Fixed the graphic bug that happened when there are too many buildings with covering range on the map
Various small tweaks and fixes
Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt update for 22 September 2022
Big localization patch
Added localization for Italian, Korean, Indonesian, Traditional Chinese, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Spanish - Latin America and Arabic (full right to left support!)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update