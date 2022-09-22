Patch 1.01 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9551372 · Last edited 22 September 2022 – 03:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Judgment players! We are rolling out patch 1.01 today!

Thank you for reporting your issues. This update addresses various fixes and adds a graphic setting. Here is a comprehensive list of fixes made:

Fixed a crash issue when booting the game while E-Core on Intel 12th generation Core series is set to OFF.

Fixed an issue with the saving function for "Geometry quality" within the graphic setting.

Improved performance stability during high frame rates.

AMD FSR 2.1 adoption and improvement of drawing quality.

Fixed an issue during the Friend event with Ryan Acosta that prevented the drone from ascending when playing at high frame rates.

Fixed an issue that prevented blackjack and poker from progressing at high frame rates.

Please continue to post issues you encounter here for us to investigate and have fun!