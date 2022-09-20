v7.75 Forced Status Layouts + QoL

-Added General > Window settings > Target framerate (readding this option it was previously removed - recommended 60fps. lower FPS will appear choppy but will consume less CPU resources)
-Added Nametag Settings > Stack Height Percent (0=complete overlay, 100=normal, 300=too much spacing!)
-Added Import&Export > Updated UI & added documentation pages
-Added User Editing > Updated UI
-Added User Editing > Force Layouts for all statuses (this can be useful for assigning nametags to subscribers, followers, moderators and the viewer can't change off of it until they lose their status!)
-Added LUA > App().sha256_base64(string) //useful for OBS connection script
-Added LUA > chatBubble creation can use twitch emotes that have already been recorded from chat. (the emote must already be recorded though!)
-Fixed Custom Commands > commands that previously used emotes broke with the new emote system. now it will work again.
-Fixed Avatar & Gear > (attempted fix) a bug that set an avatars scale to a different value and making the gear items look scaled incorrectly
-Changed optimized extension user updates (if any issues come up with the extension it could be this!)
-Fixed dlive will now correctly ask for login details when its missing
-Fixed Custom Boss - a bug where removing a buff on various events could cause the boss to end abruptly
-Fixed Screenresolution ui issues for lower resolution
-Fixed Connected > Avatar select tool > bot-mod, blacklist, whitelist options
-Fixed nametag stack > now correctly hides nametags after stacking above the number selected. (this might seem wrong if you have avatars with different collision box sizes because nametags stack based on individual avatars)
