Retirement Simulator V0.6.23 Updates

We have just released a new update (V0.6.23) and made some further optimization of the game.

Game optimization:

added a full set of hook dialogues for Sun Fulai. You can send messages to Sun Fulai on specific dates to chat with him.

exclude some possible ambiguous statements from the plot text.

A large number of news texts have been added to the game time passing interface, which can be triggered randomly at the end of the round.

The values of some props in the game have been slightly adjusted.

In response to the possible instability of some models, the access method of game art resources has been optimized to improve the stability of the game.