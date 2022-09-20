In the previous update, there was an error in the escape maps by mistake, this error has been fixed, thank you for your understanding.
URUZ Return of The Er Kishi update for 20 September 2022
Update notes for 20th September
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
URUZ Return of The Er Kishi Content Depot 931001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update