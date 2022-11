Share · View all patches · Build 9551077 · Last edited 7 November 2022 – 21:39:15 UTC by Wendy

Introducing Nature Escapes, our brand new Hidden Object game that’s guaranteed to grow on you!

Explore the wild and wonderful world of nature through handcrafted Hidden Object scenes and minigames — and once you’re done, spend some time decorating your very own garden with different plants and flowers!

Make sure you check Nature Escapes while we're still on a 20% launch discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2095100/Nature_Escapes/