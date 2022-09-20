Ver.1.04（2022.9.20）Patch Notes

1. Level - Revamped the first level, improving the jumping design. More levels will be improved base on player experience

2. Level - Added unique Soundeffect for pre-boss portal

3. Level- Revamped the enemies design for Level 6, now there be no more than 3 elites together

4. Balance - Shielded enemies will no longer block during attack

5. Speedrun - Deleted 1st and 6th level in random pool

6. Speedrun - Improved anti-cheat system

7. System - Exit added for Mugen Phantom

8. Text - Fixed some visual error within Leaderboard's ID