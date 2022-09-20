1. Level - Revamped the first level, improving the jumping design. More levels will be improved base on player experience
2. Level - Added unique Soundeffect for pre-boss portal
3. Level- Revamped the enemies design for Level 6, now there be no more than 3 elites together
4. Balance - Shielded enemies will no longer block during attack
5. Speedrun - Deleted 1st and 6th level in random pool
6. Speedrun - Improved anti-cheat system
7. System - Exit added for Mugen Phantom
8. Text - Fixed some visual error within Leaderboard's ID
妖刀退魔忍 update for 20 September 2022
Ver.1.04（2022.9.20）Patch Notes
