 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TOEM update for 20 September 2022

Super small fix for 3.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9550895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We won't increment the game version because this was just an oversight and such a silly fix

  • Player being taller and stretched when they are not supposed to be
  • Player not bumping when honked at

Changed files in this update

Depot 1307581
  • Loading history…
Depot 1307582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link