Update 0.8.2

Greetings,

A new puzzle event has been added, this puzzle is available early chapter 2 in the Verdantes Canyons, near the entrance to the Verdantes Village and the [spoiler] Neo Regalia [/spoiler].

The puzzle reward is the following Roynar royal weapon pack:



Image Subject: Puzzle reward.



Image Subject: Puzzle location

The skill affinity critical bonus is raised from 60% to 100% extra damage. (This goes for your enemies as well)

The skill affinity resistance bonus is raised from 50% to 75% cut from incoming damage. (This goes for your enemies as well)

The gate between Helsengard City and Valley of the Twelve is fixed and that includes the fast travel between the two locations. (This issue was present post the Yorg Sentinel boss fight)

Soundtrack in the Cradle's peak has been changed to the Fourth Squadron soundtrack.

The NPCs in the Geidrah Corniche in Intermission 1 are fixed.

Valley of the Twelve is optimized with culling, especially for an area as big as the Cursed Valley.

Please don't hesitate to speak up in the community hub if you encounter anything that might disturb your experience. Your feedback is more than welcome, especially now.

As we speak, the development for Chapter 3, "Dragon's Wrath", has officially begun. Thank you again for your continued interest in this world, characters, and story.

Kind Regards,

Zine. E.Falouti