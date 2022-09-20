Open Beta Balance Patch - 0.8.3.529
Greetings Warlander!
Our tuning patch is now live! As previously mentioned, this patch addresses a ton of the feedback and suggestions that we have seen so far from the community and from our own experience playing in the OBT.
Please note: there are some updates to the patch notes and to the contents of the patch since we shared it on Friday.
Join the discussion in Discord. https://discord.gg/playwarlander
Title Characteristics, Perks and Buffs
- The effects of some Title perks have been changed.
- The effect of the building speed buff was reduced.
Game Rules
- Fixed the appearance of Cataclysmic Idols outside of the central area in 2-army battles.
- Cataclysmic Idols are now announced 15 seconds before the idol appears on the map.
- Adjusted the number of Valor points gained when a friendly player is healed from 40 to 60.
- Raised the number of Valor points earned when completing Castle Guard Squad missions
- Raised the number of Valor points earned when defeating a player with a higher ranked
Siege/Anti-siege Weapons
Ballista
- Damage against humans: Adjusted from 32 to 20
- Damage decay distance: Adjusted from 25m to 50m
Cannon
- Removed bullets reaching the catapult in 2-team battles. This was not intended.
- HP increased from 300 to 400
- Damage to objects increased from 400 to 500
Catapult
- Adjusted the interval between shots 3.75s → 4s
Basic actions
Warrior and Cleric
- Warrior and Cleric normal attack damage against humans and objects has been reduced.
Crossbows
Hunting Bow
- The number of bullets was adjusted from 6 to 8.
- Continuous fire interval adjusted from 0.4 to 0.5
- Damage against humans: 36 → 30 (This was a typo)
- Damage decay distance adjusted from 50m to 35m
Weapons
Fireball
- Damage to humans and objects: 48 → 44
Wind Blast
- Damage to objects: 30 → 24
Ice Spear
- Reload time 4s → 3s
- Number of bullets 5 → 4
- Continuous fire interval 1.9s → 1.5s
- Damage to opponents 75 → 66
Lightning Shock
- Fixed a bug that more bullets than expected were being fired in a single shot.
- Firing interval 0.6s → 1.25s
Ignition
- Damage to opponents/objects adjusted from 84 to 77
- The hardness frame on hit has been reduced.
Skills
Power Bomb
- Adjusted damage to humans/objects for each level as follows
Level1 120→60
Level2 144 -> 84
Level3 168→108
Level4 192 to 132
Level5 216→156
Smash
- Adjusted the damage to 40 for each level.
Lunge Slash
- Fixed hitbox
- Adjusted the damage of each level to the following
Level1 80→60
Level2 100→72
Level3 120 to 84
Level4 140 to 96
Level5 160 to 108
Rushdown
- Fixed hitbox
- Increased startup frames.
- Reduced turning flexibility on activation.
- Adjusted the damage of each level against humans/objects as follows
Level1 80→40
Level2 110→56
Level3 140→72
Level4 170 to 88
Level5 200→104
Rocket
- Corrected hitboxes
- Adjusted the damage of each level as follows
Level1 100→80
Level2 140→112
Level3 180→144
Level4 220 to 176
Level5 260→208
Crows
- Adjusted flight speed from 12m/s to 8m/s
- Adjusted range from 50m to 40m
Lightning Strike
- Adjusted range from 60m to 55m
Magic Napalm
- Corrected an error in the skill description.
Rocket Punch
- Fixed a discrepancy in the display of damage against the opponent.
Other
- Removed the background music of the Toylogic logo displayed when starting up the game.
Thanks for your continued feedback and support!
⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️
