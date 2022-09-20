 Skip to content

Warlander Open Beta update for 20 September 2022

Open Beta Balance Patch - 0.8.3.529

Greetings Warlander!

Our tuning patch is now live! As previously mentioned, this patch addresses a ton of the feedback and suggestions that we have seen so far from the community and from our own experience playing in the OBT.

Please note: there are some updates to the patch notes and to the contents of the patch since we shared it on Friday.

Title Characteristics, Perks and Buffs

  • The effects of some Title perks have been changed.
  • The effect of the building speed buff was reduced.

Game Rules

  • Fixed the appearance of Cataclysmic Idols outside of the central area in 2-army battles.
  • Cataclysmic Idols are now announced 15 seconds before the idol appears on the map.
  • Adjusted the number of Valor points gained when a friendly player is healed from 40 to 60.
  • Raised the number of Valor points earned when completing Castle Guard Squad missions
  • Raised the number of Valor points earned when defeating a player with a higher ranked

Siege/Anti-siege Weapons
Ballista

  • Damage against humans: Adjusted from 32 to 20
  • Damage decay distance: Adjusted from 25m to 50m

Cannon

  • Removed bullets reaching the catapult in 2-team battles. This was not intended.
  • HP increased from 300 to 400
  • Damage to objects increased from 400 to 500

Catapult

  • Adjusted the interval between shots 3.75s → 4s

Basic actions
Warrior and Cleric

  • Warrior and Cleric normal attack damage against humans and objects has been reduced.

Crossbows
Hunting Bow

  • The number of bullets was adjusted from 6 to 8.
  • Continuous fire interval adjusted from 0.4 to 0.5
  • Damage against humans: 36 → 30 (This was a typo)
  • Damage decay distance adjusted from 50m to 35m

Weapons
Fireball

  • Damage to humans and objects: 48 → 44

Wind Blast

  • Damage to objects: 30 → 24

Ice Spear

  • Reload time 4s → 3s
  • Number of bullets 5 → 4
  • Continuous fire interval 1.9s → 1.5s
  • Damage to opponents 75 → 66

Lightning Shock

  • Fixed a bug that more bullets than expected were being fired in a single shot.
  • Firing interval 0.6s → 1.25s

Ignition

  • Damage to opponents/objects adjusted from 84 to 77
  • The hardness frame on hit has been reduced.

Skills
Power Bomb

  • Adjusted damage to humans/objects for each level as follows

Level1 120→60
Level2 144 -> 84
Level3 168→108
Level4 192 to 132
Level5 216→156

Smash

  • Adjusted the damage to 40 for each level.

Lunge Slash

  • Fixed hitbox
  • Adjusted the damage of each level to the following

Level1 80→60
Level2 100→72
Level3 120 to 84
Level4 140 to 96
Level5 160 to 108

Rushdown

  • Fixed hitbox
  • Increased startup frames.
  • Reduced turning flexibility on activation.
  • Adjusted the damage of each level against humans/objects as follows

Level1 80→40
Level2 110→56
Level3 140→72
Level4 170 to 88
Level5 200→104

Rocket

  • Corrected hitboxes
  • Adjusted the damage of each level as follows

Level1 100→80
Level2 140→112
Level3 180→144
Level4 220 to 176
Level5 260→208

Crows

  • Adjusted flight speed from 12m/s to 8m/s
  • Adjusted range from 50m to 40m

Lightning Strike

  • Adjusted range from 60m to 55m

Magic Napalm

  • Corrected an error in the skill description.

Rocket Punch

  • Fixed a discrepancy in the display of damage against the opponent.

Other

  • Removed the background music of the Toylogic logo displayed when starting up the game.

Thanks for your continued feedback and support!

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

