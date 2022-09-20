Open Beta Balance Patch - 0.8.3.529

Greetings Warlander!

Our tuning patch is now live! As previously mentioned, this patch addresses a ton of the feedback and suggestions that we have seen so far from the community and from our own experience playing in the OBT.

Please note: there are some updates to the patch notes and to the contents of the patch since we shared it on Friday.

Title Characteristics, Perks and Buffs

The effects of some Title perks have been changed.

The effect of the building speed buff was reduced.

Game Rules

Fixed the appearance of Cataclysmic Idols outside of the central area in 2-army battles.

Cataclysmic Idols are now announced 15 seconds before the idol appears on the map.

Adjusted the number of Valor points gained when a friendly player is healed from 40 to 60.

Raised the number of Valor points earned when completing Castle Guard Squad missions

Raised the number of Valor points earned when defeating a player with a higher ranked

Siege/Anti-siege Weapons

Ballista

Damage against humans: Adjusted from 32 to 20

Damage decay distance: Adjusted from 25m to 50m

Cannon

Removed bullets reaching the catapult in 2-team battles. This was not intended.

HP increased from 300 to 400

Damage to objects increased from 400 to 500

Catapult

Adjusted the interval between shots 3.75s → 4s

Basic actions

Warrior and Cleric

Warrior and Cleric normal attack damage against humans and objects has been reduced.

Crossbows

Hunting Bow

The number of bullets was adjusted from 6 to 8.

Continuous fire interval adjusted from 0.4 to 0.5

Damage against humans: 36 → 30 (This was a typo)

Damage decay distance adjusted from 50m to 35m

Weapons

Fireball

Damage to humans and objects: 48 → 44

Wind Blast

Damage to objects: 30 → 24

Ice Spear

Reload time 4s → 3s

Number of bullets 5 → 4

Continuous fire interval 1.9s → 1.5s

Damage to opponents 75 → 66

Lightning Shock

Fixed a bug that more bullets than expected were being fired in a single shot.

Firing interval 0.6s → 1.25s

Ignition

Damage to opponents/objects adjusted from 84 to 77

The hardness frame on hit has been reduced.

Skills

Power Bomb

Adjusted damage to humans/objects for each level as follows

Level1 120→60

Level2 144 -> 84

Level3 168→108

Level4 192 to 132

Level5 216→156

Smash

Adjusted the damage to 40 for each level.

Lunge Slash

Fixed hitbox

Adjusted the damage of each level to the following

Level1 80→60

Level2 100→72

Level3 120 to 84

Level4 140 to 96

Level5 160 to 108

Rushdown

Fixed hitbox

Increased startup frames.

Reduced turning flexibility on activation.

Adjusted the damage of each level against humans/objects as follows

Level1 80→40

Level2 110→56

Level3 140→72

Level4 170 to 88

Level5 200→104

Rocket

Corrected hitboxes

Adjusted the damage of each level as follows

Level1 100→80

Level2 140→112

Level3 180→144

Level4 220 to 176

Level5 260→208

Crows

Adjusted flight speed from 12m/s to 8m/s

Adjusted range from 50m to 40m

Lightning Strike

Adjusted range from 60m to 55m

Magic Napalm

Corrected an error in the skill description.

Rocket Punch

Fixed a discrepancy in the display of damage against the opponent.

Other

Removed the background music of the Toylogic logo displayed when starting up the game.

Thanks for your continued feedback and support!

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️